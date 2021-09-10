Instead of waiting at the cargo terminal, American Airline customers booking travel for their beloved cat or dog can have their pet delivered straight to their front door through animal ground transportation service company My Pet Cab. This means that instead of waiting at the cargo terminals, American Airline customers can greet their pet at home. My Pet Cab works directly with American Airlines to coordinate each pet’s trip in a specialized My Pet Cab vehicle that features secondary air systems, electronic monitoring thermometers, remote cameras and more to ensure that the pet is safe and healthy throughout the duration of the ride. The transportation service is available for pets traveling to 14 U.S. airports, including Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL). Select long-distance transportation to locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Palm Springs via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are also available.