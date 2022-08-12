Even winged animals need a lift sometimes.

IAG Cargo transported an award-winning racing pigeon named Bob home to the U.K. after he became lost and landed After the Monroe County Animal Shelter found and identified him via microchip, IAG Cargo and British Airways flew both Bob and his owner safely home to the U.K.

IAG Cargo has arranged animal transport since the 1950s, but this was the logistics service provider’s first–ever pigeon shipment. Upon arrival at London Heathrow (LHR), Bob used his celebrity status to gain an exemption from paying for the usual 30-day quarantine period.