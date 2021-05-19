Intradco Global debuted its Global Pig Lift at London Stansted Airport (STN) on April 27, where 1,030 purebred breeding pigs traveled from Northhamptonshire to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (CTU) in China on a 747-8F aircraft, with one stop in Kazakhstan.

The Pig Lift features a custom-converted, modified van that transfers the pigs from their lorry transport to their crates with the touch of a button, avoiding ramps that are often dangerous and stressful for the animals. Intradco’s new technology proved the impossible — that pigs can fly (safely and happily)!