Air cargo plastic is receiving a second life on aircraft, thanks to Japanese stakeholders.

Tokyo-based ANA Group and plastics distributor Sojitz Pla-Net together launched a recycling operation for cargo plastic, collecting the covers to be repurposed into recyclable plastic goods for ANA. Following collection, labels, tapes and adhesives will be removed and the materials will be compressed into pellets, which will in turn become plastic film coverings and garbage bags to be used on ANA flights.