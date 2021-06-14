Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group and Kenya-based cargo airline Astral Aviation Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster cooperation in the humanitarian sector, strengthening both carriers’ abilities to contribute to the uninterrupted shipping of health care products through scheduled and charter options. The flights will help transport COVID-19 vaccines between Russia and Africa, as well as ancillary supplies, and aid and relief emergency response, in addition to transporting fresh flowers and fruit to Europe.