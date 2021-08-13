Qatar Airways Cargo recently joined the Cool Chain Association (CCA), a nonprofit organization that aims to reduce food waste and improve the management of temperature-sensitive supply chains. As a CCA member, the carrier will contribute its expertise in solutions for improving the cool chain and transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical goods and perishables. In turn, the contributions will help toward indirectly reducing global hunger and the health of people and planet. The carrier will also participate in CCA board meetings and focus groups, emphasizing that caring for people and the planet is cool.