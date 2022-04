Qatar Airways Cargo in February and March transported 190 horses to equestrian events in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The carrier moved racehorses, show jumping and dressage horses to events like the Amir Sword Festival in Doha, which is known as the high point of the Qatar equestrian event calendar and offers a $4.34 million grand prize. The horses traveled via Liege (LGG) and Hamad International Airport (DOH) before returning home safely aboard Qatar’s specialty freighters.