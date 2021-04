Russia-based AirBridgeCargo Airlines recently partnered with Astra Brokers for the Moscow Zoo to ensure the safe delivery of four, two-year-old reindeer. The reindeer were placed in special, dedicated cages to ensure a safe and comfortable journey from Moscow to the Wuppertal Zoo in Wuppertal, Germany. This is not the first time AirBridgeCargo has transported deer. In fact, there has been an increase in live animal flights amid the pandemic in support of zoo […]