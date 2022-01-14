Forwarder SEKO Logistics launched a logistics training program with retail services client Buyer Connected Inc. (BCI) to help create employment opportunities for 250 individuals previously incarcerated in Atlanta starting this month. The two-week training program hosts groups of up to 20 people per month and will help the individuals learn necessary skills needed for valuable roles in the logistics industry. This includes warehouse management, forklift and health and safety certification, and more. Nearly 600 individuals have had stable employment through this program since 2019.