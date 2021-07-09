London-based Magma Aviation transported five rally cars and a variety of car parts and materials from Liege (LGG) to Nairobi (NBO) for the 2021 WRC Safari Rally. The shipment of over 28 tonnes was carefully loaded onto a Magma 747-400 aircraft. Uplifting rally cars and parts is both a time-critical and meticulous operation. Not only must the shipment arrive in perfect condition, but the cars must also arrive in time to be track-tested before the event. These rally cars will be flying — both on and off the racecourse!