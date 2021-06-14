Ukrainian carrier Antonov Airlines partnered with Germany-based logistics provider DB Schenker to transport dismantled jet parts from Viracopos, Brazil (VCP), to Miami (MIA) using an AN-124-100 aircraft. The carrier had one week’s notice to plan the transport of six wooden crates packed with 15-meter wing sections and two sections of 12-meter fuselage. Special loading equipment designed and manufactured by Antonov Airlines, as well as two external cranes and forklifts, were utilized to handle the cargo.