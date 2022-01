Turkish Cargo successfully transported 63 horses from Chicago (ORD) to Istanbul (ISL), 59 of which were shipped at the same time. The horses were transported using 21 stalls, or dedicated horse barns with nonskid surfaces and oval edges and were accompanied by both their keepers and IATA Live Animals Regulation-certified Turkish Cargo employees. After being lodged in the live animal rooms at ISL, the horses were then delivered to their new Turkish homes where they most definitely had a hay-day