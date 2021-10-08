Moscow-based Volga-Dnepr Group and London-based charter company Albion Aviation partnered to transport fragile furniture from Athens to Dubai for ahead of the rescheduled Dubai Expo 2020, which took place in early October. The furniture had originally been booked for sea freight, but couldn’t wait. The massive pieces measured at 418 cubic meters, weighed more than 20 tonnes and were transported on an AN-124-100. The shipment required special packing solutions and an optimized load plan to make the shift happen.