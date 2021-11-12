French cargo handler and ground services company Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) converted to BioNatur Plastic biodegradable stretch wrap for cargo shipments to bolster its sustainability efforts. In 12 months, WFS has reduced the amount of non-biodegradable plastic wrap going into landfills by 616,885 kilograms — roughly equivalent to 68 million plastic water bottles. A majority of plastic used in WFS’ North America cargo handling business has switched to the BioNatur Plastics line of sustainable products. Whereas regular plastic can take up to 1,000 years to degrade in a landfill, the biodegradable wrap breaks down in five to 10 years.