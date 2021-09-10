Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) will begin the rollout of its new uniform this month to 13,000 staff working in cargo handling, ramp handling, passenger services and baggage handling across its network of 170 airports in 20 countries and is expected to be completed in 2022. The uniform is based on the blue and red of WFS’ corporate logo. Prior to choosing the final design, the handling company consulted with several suppliers and considered a variety of designs before the final selection to ensure that its employees can always put their best fashion foot forward.