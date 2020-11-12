Emirates SkyCargo has made the A380 part of its cargo-only fleet.

The carrier operated its first cargo-only flight utilizing an A380 to charter medical supplies between Seoul (ICN) and Amsterdam (AMS) via Dubai (DWC) earlier this month, according to a release from the carrier.

The use of an A380 for cargo-only flight is rare, but such flights provide Emirates an opportunity to keep the fleet type and A380 flight crews active. Although Emirates has resumed operating some A380 passenger flights, around 90% of its 114-unit A380 fleet remain idled. Additional flights utilizing A380 passenger aircraft are planned during this year’s peak season.

Without passengers, the lower-hold can accommodate up to 50 tonnes, according to Emirates – only slightly more than a two-engine 777-300ER. Emirates says its engineering team is exploring options to further increase capacity by removing seats on the A380.

The 777F and 777-300ER will continue to provide the backbone of Emirates’ cargo-only flying. Before the pandemic Emirates’ freighter fleet comprised of eleven 777Fs, and additional 777F lift operated on an ACMI basis by Etihad. In June, Emirates began operating ten 777-300ERs with seats removed to accommodate cargo on the maindeck. The modification added up to 17 tonnes and 132 cubic meters to the lowerhold, which without a passenger load can carry 40 to 50 tonnes, according to the carrier. Four additional 777-300ERs were later reconfigured.

By September, Emirates had operated 16,000 cargo-only flights using its 777-300ER passenger aircraft, according to estimates from Cargo Facts. This figure was significantly more cargo-only flights than any other carrier.

Returning to the A380, last summer Portugal-based Hi Fly removed seats on its sole A380 (6, ex-Singapore Airlines) and has since operated occasional cargo charters. Business was not enough to justify renewing the lease on the A380 beyond 2020, according to the carrier. The Hi Fly A380 has not flown since Oct. 23, according to Flightaware.