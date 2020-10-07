Able Freight fuels growth with private equity investment

U.S.-based Able Freight, an airfreight forwarder specializing in perishables and cool-chain logistics, has received an investment from Equity Group Investments (EGI). The transaction highlights the rising visibility of logistics during the COVID-19 crisis, and is the latest in a string of investments in the sector. Able Freight has cold storage at eight gateways in the […]

