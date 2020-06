ACE Belgium Freighters is working with regulators in Belgium and the United States to change its name to Challenge Airlines (BE) S.A. The new name will put to rest a trademark dispute with U.S.-based Alaska Central Express, and is expected to advance the carrier’s receipt of a foreign air carrier permit from the U.S. Department […]

