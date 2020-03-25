Search

Air Canada employs passenger 787s for cargo

Chelsea Toczauer

Air Canada’s cargo division is the next in a line of carriers to begin leveraging passenger aircraft for cargo operations, using the company’s aircraft to operate cargo-only flights to Europe, with other flights planned for Latin and South America. The flights will carry time-sensitive shipments, including medical supplies to combat the coronavirus pandemic and goods […]

