Malaysia-based Teleport, AirAsia’s logistics subsidiary, will soon begin its own-controlled freighter service with its first 737-800BCF to support the region’s increasing demand for e-commerce and general cargo. The 737-800BCF, operated by Thailand-based K-Mile Air, is part of a multiyear wet lease agreement. The 737-800BCF offers 21 tonnes of containerized capacity, and is also equipped to […]