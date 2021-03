FedEx’s Memphis International Airport (MEM) hub has dethroned Hong Kong International (HKG), the longtime largest cargo airport, in terms of 2020 cargo throughput, thanks to an increase in e-commerce traffic. MEM’s cargo handle in 2020 increased to 4.61 million tonnes in 2020, according to Janik Gagne, senior director of economic analysis and statistical services at Airports Council International (ACI), during a webinar today on the importance of cargo to airports during […]