AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), a subsidiary carrier of Volga-Dnepr Group, has secured a three-year handling contract with cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to become the inaugural customer of WFS’ new cargo terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Under the terms of the agreement at ATL, WFS is to handle roughly 9,500 tonnes of cargo annually for ABC, onboard approximately 100 747-400ERF flights, according to a WFS statement released today. While ABC did […]