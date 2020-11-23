In this Cargo Airport Growth Summit panel, participants discuss:\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Building relationships with on- and off-airport stakeholders to boost volumes<\/li>\r\n \t<li data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}">Data sharing as a post-pandemic norm<span data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}">\u00a0<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}"><span class="TextRun SCXW192154364 BCX0" lang="EN" xml:lang="EN" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW192154364 BCX0">Improving roadside access for trucks<\/span><\/span><span class="EOP SCXW192154364 BCX0" data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}">\u00a0<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}"><span class="TextRun SCXW168123057 BCX0" lang="EN" xml:lang="EN" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW168123057 BCX0">Innovative community-based solutions<\/span><\/span><span class="EOP SCXW168123057 BCX0" data-ccp-props="{"134233279":true,"201341983":0,"335559740":276}">\u00a0<\/span><\/li>\r\n<\/ul>