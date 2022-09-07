Chennault International Airport, an emerging aerospace hub in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has completed a $4 million air cargo facility that is now available for lease. In addition, Chennault will help secure specialized air cargo ground equipment and offers competitive incentives for air cargo activity.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to remove entry barriers for the air cargo industry,” said Chennault Executive Director Kevin Melton. “We’ve made investments in facilities, and we will invest in ground equipment to support the industry. We’re committed to share the risk associated with new markets.”

New Air Cargo Facility

The new facility along the central U.S. Gulf Coast includes a 1,000-square-foot office area and an expandable 9,000-square foot-warehouse. The adjacent aircraft parking apron is 127,000 square feet, able to accommodate large and small cargo aircraft. The facility was built to attract international cargo, in addition to domestic, and the airport will work with industry partners to help certify the building for international cargo clearance.

Ground Support Equipment

The airport has budgeted for the acquisition of more than $500,000 of specialized air cargo ground equipment to mitigate a capital expense related to start-up activity. The airport will work closely with industry partners regarding specific equipment needs for their operation and then help secure that equipment, reflecting its strong commitment to collaboration.

Incentives

Chennault is now offering a package of incentives with a potential value of $300,000-plus including two years of free rent on the new air cargo facility with a five-year commitment. The airport will also waive landing fees for all commercial air cargo landings for two years leaving no stone unturned in its effort to attract the industry.

Already a Diverse, Busy Complex

Chennault International Airport is a former U.S. Air Force base that is now a complex for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; high-end aircraft refinishing; and non-aerospace manufacturing. The major businesses at Chennault include Northrop Grumman, Citadel Completions, Landlocked Aviation Services, Louisiana Millwork/Masonite, and Million Air. Chennault’s other advantages include its two-mile-long runway, its uncongested airspace and ground space, recent improvements, and the additional land available to significantly expand.

For more information about Chennault and the new air cargo facility, visit chennault.org.