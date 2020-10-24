DHL Express plans to move into a larger cargo facility at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) and create what it describes as a “gateway to the Southeast” as it expands its presence in the region.

According to DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt, the company is subleasing space from Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). The facility WFS opened in 2016 and includes a 140,000-square-foot warehouse and 20,000 square feet of office space. It also houses 2,500 square feet of cooling facilities to handle medicine and perishable goods.

In their decisioning process, the company looked for airports where it could bring in goods from Asia and Europe, and that have “a good understanding” of U.S. Customs authorities practices, Hewitt said.

Currently, DHL’s flights into Atlanta are from its U.S. hub in Cincinnati (CVG) and New York (JFK). However, by the fourth quarter of 2021, DHL will be in a position to be operating its “own cargo fleet direct in from Europe and Asia, rather than from Cincinnati,” Hewitt said.

He noted that some of the biggest areas of growth in goods coming from overseas are consumer electronics, clothing, medical equipment and personal protective equipment.

Through September, ATL reported total domestic freight and express volumes in tonnes up 10.79% year over year, while international freight and express volumes were down 26.4%.

Year to date through August, the largest air imports into Atlanta, in terms of volume, were textiles, up 264% YoY; cotton fabrics, up 127% YoY; and animal feed, up 113% YoY, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s USA Trade database. Meanwhile, the largest volumes of air exports from ATL have been food products, such as prepared vegetables and fruits, up by 167%; and vegetables, up 82%. In addition, aluminum is up 40%, and furniture 33%.

The “world’s busiest airport” has been hit hard this year by COVID-19. Through September, the total number of passengers was down by 61.25%. Delta, whose major hub is ATL, reported operating revenues from passengers down 83% for the third quarter and down 68% year to date through Sept. 30. Cargo operating revenues are similarly down.

DHL Express has made significant investments in the U.S. For the past two years, it has invested $58 million in its Americas hub at CVG, due to strong growth in international shipments. The Americas region reported a 6.5% increase in revenue for the first half of this year, representing about 21% of DHL Express’ total revenue. Overall, DHL Express reported a 5.6% increase in revenue.