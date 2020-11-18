In this Cargo Airport Growth Summit session on \u201cGrowing pains: Preparing cargo airports for the future,\u201d panelists discuss how some of the major issues previously confronting air cargo operations at airports have changed during 2020. Some problems previously caused by issues like airport congestion and slot restrictions may have diminished this year, <span class="TextRun BCX0 SCXW216926527" lang="EN-US" xml:lang="EN-US" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun ContextualSpellingAndGrammarErrorV2 BCX0 DefaultHighlightTransition SCXW216926527">but<\/span><\/span><span class="TextRun BCX0 SCXW216926527" lang="EN-US" xml:lang="EN-US" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun BCX0 SCXW216926527"> operating amid the global pandemic has brought many new challenges.<\/span><\/span>