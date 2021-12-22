Edinburgh-based ground-handling provider Menzies Aviation announced today it has obtained IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification for pharmaceutical handling at London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Budapest Airport (BUD).

IATA’s CEIV Pharma certification aims to set a common standard for the handling of pharmaceutical shipments. In turn, the accreditation assures Menzies’ ability to handle high-value, time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharma goods being transported to and from LHR and BUD, according to today’s release. Menzies expects the new certification to increase pharma volumes being handled through its 10,000-square-meter facility at LHR, which is equipped with new, temperature-controlled rooms.

Menzies was recently also awarded CEIV Pharma accreditations at its Sydney (SYD) and Melbourne (MEL) hubs and aims to achieve certifications at additional locations across its global network, according to the release.

Menzies employs more than 230 employees at LHR and provides cargo services to various carriers including Lufthansa and Qatar Airways, handling roughly 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes per year, according to the release.

Meanwhile, at BUD, Menzies handles roughly 35,000 tonnes of cargo annually and provides cargo services to carriers including Emirates and Cargolux, according to the release. Menzies also operates a 4,100-square-meter warehouse facility at BUD which is equipped with a cooling facility for pharma product handing. BUD has been working with IATA and the Hungarian Freight Forwarders Association to achieve an IATA CEIV Pharma certification since 2020.

In 2020, LHR ranked as the No. 23 cargo airport in terms of total cargo throughput, according to Air Cargo World’s latest Top 50 Cargo Airports ranking.