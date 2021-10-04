As a vibrant biopharma hub in the heart of Asia, Singapore is one of the top pharmaceutical importers and exporters in the region with more than US$20 billion worth of imported and exported pharmaceutical products annually. Singapore is also the preferred gateway for the regional distribution of pharmaceutical products. Eight out of the top 10 global pharmaceutical manufacturers have facilities in Singapore, manufacturing four of the top 10 drugs by global revenue.¹

In supporting the continued development of Singapore’s biopharma hub, Changi Airport Group, together with our air cargo partners, formed [email protected], the first and largest CEIV Pharma Community in Asia Pacific. Comprising stakeholders from each node of the air cargo supply chain, [email protected] aims to enhance Changi’s pharmaceutical handling capabilities through the adoption of industry best practices in pharmaceutical transportation and assessing emerging pharmaceutical logistics trends and technologies as a community.

End-to-End Temperature Controlled and Secured Airport Environment

With growing volumes and transportation requirements for temperature-controlled cargo, Changi’s air cargo community has steadily ramped up its cool chain infrastructure and equipment over the years. Today, both our cargo handlers have invested in state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouse facilities with combined handling capacity of more than 375,000 tonnes. To facilitate seamless delivery of pharmaceutical cargo into the region, the Changi air cargo hub boasts close to 30,000 sqm of temperature-controlled warehouse facilities within the Airport Free Trade Zone (FTZ). With 24/7 access control within the Airport FTZ and 24/7 shipment monitoring and security surveillance systems by logistics partners, Changi Airport prides itself as a secure air cargo hub in the region.

Qualified Cool Chain Specialists

Beyond an extensive cold chain infrastructure, Changi’s cargo community has dedicated teams of cold chain specialists who are trained in accordance with globally accredited standards including GDP and CEIV Pharma. These teams are accredited and qualified to handle active and passive containers, including the handling of dry ice.

Unparalleled Connectivity

Changi Airport is connected to more than 170 cities globally through 127 airline partners including 25 freighter operators². Singapore is also well-connected through land and sea with efficient customs processes to ensure seamless multi-modal transportation of cargo.

With strong cold chain standards, capabilities and infrastructure coupled with extensive connectivity, we have got your cold chain covered.

To find out more about Changi Airport, please visit changiairport.com/cargo

¹Source: Economic Development Board

²As of January 2020