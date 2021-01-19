With a new, and hopefully better, year just begun, it is time again to reflect on the prior year’s performance of the carriers and airports comprising the air cargo industry. Air Cargo World’s annual Air Cargo Excellence Survey relies on input from our readers and other savvy logistics professionals to help determine the recipients of our annual Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Awards.

The 2021 ACE Award winners and survey results will be announced in May 2021 on AirCargoWorld.com.

Established in 2005 by Air Cargo World, the ACE Awards program is based upon a rating system that ranks air carriers and airports across metrics such as customer service, value, specialty cargo facilities and other factors.

The ACE Award survey is an industry effort — we can’t do it without your help! The more readers who respond, the better our results will be. Plus, in appreciation of your time and effort, you can enter our drawing to win one of three Apple watches as our gift to you.

Voting begins today and will close Friday, Feb. 19. All respondents will remain completely anonymous.

Vote today to rank your favorite carriers and airports!