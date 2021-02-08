If you haven’t yet voted in this year’s annual Air Cargo Excellence Survey, it’s not too late to rank your favorite carriers and airports!

Air Cargo World’s ACE Awards program was established in 2005. The rating system ranks air carriers and airports across metrics including value, customer service, technology offerings, specialty cargo facilities and others. The 2021 ACE Award winners and survey results will be announced on AirCargoWorld.com in May 2021. View last year’s winners in the April 2020 digital issue of Air Cargo World.

The survey is an industry effort, and we rely on responses from our readers to achieve a broad response base across the industry — the more responses we receive, the better our results will be. In appreciation of your time, those who complete the survey can choose to enter our drawing to win one of three Apple watches as our gift to you.

Vote today to rank your favorite carriers and airports!