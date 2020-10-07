Search

American’s cargo-only ops hold steady

American Airlines’ cargo-only operations are holding steady, even as the airline continues to add cargo-friendly widebody passenger flights back into its regular schedule. American plans to operate an estimated 1,000 cargo-only flights in October and November and, a sharp increase over the 20 operated in March at the onset of the pandemic. This month’s estimate […]

