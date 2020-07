Japan-based All Nippon Airways (ANA) has appointed Sadami Sugimoto as its new vice president of cargo and mail in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, effective July 1. According to ANA, Sugimoto takes over from Kiyohisa Nakazawa, who will take up another role in the ANA Group. “In this new era of living […]

