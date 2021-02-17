Air Cargo World is pleased to introduce our new 2021 webinar series. Each quarter will feature an exclusive webinar on the most important topics in airfreight logistics, with discussions between leading industry executives.

The four-part 2021 series begins on Wednesday, March 10 at 11:00 AM ET, with a discussion on “Expanding your reach: New markets and opportunities for freight forwarders.” Other upcoming webinars in the series include “The new normal: Commercial relationship strategies in 2021,” on June 9 and “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo” on Sept. 9. The final webinar in the 2021 series on “Cargo airport strategies for success” is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Each webinar in the series is planned as a 45-minute panel discussion featuring dialogues between leading industry executives. To learn more about the series and for full details on the first webinar, click here.

Air Cargo World Premium subscribers will receive access to all four webinars in the series, as well as the recordings published on AirCargoWorld.com after each webinar. You can also purchase access to just the first webinar by following the link here.