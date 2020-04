Airports in Asia and Europe have released preliminary information on March cargo volumes, showing steep declines due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it has made its way around the globe. European airports reported declines in the double digits, while Asian airports saw declines ranging from single to double digits. Airports in the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe