France-based forwarder Bollore Logistics and U.K.-based IAG Cargo have partnered to purchase 1 million liters, or around 264,000 gallons, of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The SAF is a product of the Phillips 66 Humber refinery in the U.K., and was created from waste feedstock, according to the release from Bollore and IAG Cargo. The fuel […]