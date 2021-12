Bollore Logistics, A.P. Moller–Maersk and Yusen Logistics recently joined U.S. carrier United Airline’s Eco-Skies Alliance program. The carrier welcomed 12 new participants in total, including insurance, technology and consulting companies, according to a Dec. 1 United Airlines release. Together, the participants and United will collectively purchase 7.1 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) this […]