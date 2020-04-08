British forwarders welcome UK delay of customs transition

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) and Agency Sector Management (ASM) today voiced approval for the decision by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs authority to change the timetable for implementing a new customs declaration computer system for the U.K. The U.K. freight forwarding community had expressed that the initial deadline to transition from the online […]

