Brussels Airport opens new animal facility

Brussels Airport (BRU) has commenced operations at its Animal Care & Inspection Center, a new facility operated by dnata and located in the airport’s cargo area. According to the airport, the center features inspection rooms, accommodation areas, treatment rooms and ten stables. The design of the new facility maximizes natural light while a central system […]

