Saudia Cargo is partnering with Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, for five weekly flights from Hong Kong (HKG) to Cainiao’s European hub at Liege (LGG), via a connection at King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh. The Saudia deal provides direct capacity for growing e-commerce shipment volumes in the Middle East, which according to a press […]