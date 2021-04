Alibaba logistics arm Cainiao has announced plans to launch seven weekly chartered flights from Singapore to Hainan to ship goods for duty-free shops located in Hainan’s Free Trade Zones in Sanya and Haikou. The routes are comprised of five weekly Haikou (HAK)-Singapore (SIN) direct flights and twice-weekly SIN-Sanya (SYX)-Guangzhou (CAN) flights, according to an April […]