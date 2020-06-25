Search

Cainiao to quadruple charter flights

Charles Kauffman

Alibaba’s logistics affiliate Cainiao plans to quadruple international charter flight bookings to an estimated 1,260 flights over the next nine months as part of a series of investments totaling $140 million (RMB 1 billion) aimed at reducing average delivery times for its cross-border shipments.Cainiao expects the increased reliance on own-controlled charter flights to shorten average […]

