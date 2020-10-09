Cargo e-bookings surge in September

Electronic air cargo bookings continued to grow faster than ever in September, according to October’s Digital Air Cargo report published by online booking platform WebCargo. WebCargo attributed the rise to growing airfreight demand during peak season, more stable capacity as carriers restore passenger flights, and ongoing airline rollouts. Ethan Buchman, chief marketing officer at WebCargo […]

