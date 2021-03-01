The equivalent of 1,000 widebody freighter flights’ worth of COVID-19 vaccines will move by air over the next two years, for a volume of 117,000 tonnes, Cargo Facts Consulting (CFC) estimated.

CFC has published an interactive COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to monitor airfreight capacity requirements of vaccine distributions by country and vaccine type across metrics including supplier location, destination country, and domestic, inter-continental, intra-regional and total air weight.

The dashboard is now accessible on AirCargoWorld.com’s home page for a limited time.

“The potential for a surge in global vaccine movements has created a lot of excitement across the air logistics chain,” said CFC’s managing director Frederic Horst. “We want to provide the industry with a tool for quantifying this impact.”

CFC estimates that 70,000 tonnes of the expected airfreight volumes for vaccine distribution will be domestic traffic, largely originating in the U.S., Europe and India. China, Brazil and Japan will also see significant domestic volumes, although to a lesser degree.

Click here for more in-depth analysis on expected vaccine distribution by air from Cargo Facts Consulting.