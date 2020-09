A significant increase in cargo-only flights since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought cargo throughput at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) back up to 2019 levels. In August 2020, the airport reported tonnage that was nearly on par with August 2019, at 37,000 tonnes. Despite a major dearth in bellyhold capacity, additional freighter and […]

