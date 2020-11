AELF FlightService, a newly established division of Aircraft Engine Lease Finance (AELF), has kicked off its wet-leasing and charter business, flying a reconfigured A330-200 (MSN 700) to transport cargo on behalf of Ukraine-based Windrose Airlines and Ukraine’s national postal service. AELF told Air Cargo World that, in addition to MSN 700 (previously operated by Turkey-based AtlasGlobal), […]