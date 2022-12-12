Air France-KLM (AFKLM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Dec. 5 with French energy company TotalEnergies for the delivery of 800,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over 10 years beginning in 2023. TotalEnergies will produce the fuel in its biorefineries and deliver it to flights in France and the Netherlands, according to a […]