Volga-Dnepr Group’s subsidiary carrier AirBridgeCargo is partnering with Moscow-based online retailer Wildberries for regular cargo charters. The first flight under the new partnership was operated in early December with more than 1,700 parcels transported aboard an ABC 747-8F from Moscow to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (UUS) in eastern Russia, according to today’s release from Volga-Dnepr Group. It was […]