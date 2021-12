Volga-Dnepr Group (VDG) subsidiary carrier Atran Airlines has launched a new weekly service with a 737-800BCF, connecting China’s Shenzhen Airport (SZX) and Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN). The route is intended to support exports of high-tech products from Shenzhen, as well as e-commerce, fashion- and healthcare-related cargo and general cargo, according to today’s release from […]