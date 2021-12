Alibaba Group’s logistics arm, Cainiao Network, is launching thrice-weekly charter flights between its new Aeropolis electronic world trade platform (eWTP) hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) to support Malaysia’s growing e-commerce demand. The aircraft offers 13 tonnes of capacity and will transport various Malaysian products — including local […]