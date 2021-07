The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has notified U.S. carriers that charter opportunities between the U.S. and China Zone 1 cities are, once again, limited to 75 one-way charter flights from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022. Shanghai (PVG), Beijing (PEK) and Guangzhou (CAN) are classified as China Zone 1 cities, while all points in […]